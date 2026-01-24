Left Menu

Scotland Steps In: Bangladesh Bids Farewell to T20 World Cup Amid Political Strife

Bangladesh has withdrawn from the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup due to security concerns in India. As a result, Scotland will replace them in the tournament. The decision comes after political tensions between India and Bangladesh escalated, affecting cricket relations and leading to the withdrawal.

Updated: 24-01-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Bangladesh has been replaced by Scotland for the next month's Twenty20 World Cup, following Bangladesh's refusal to travel to co-host India. The announcement was made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday.

This decision comes after weeks of ambiguity as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held firm in its stance against playing in India due to escalating political tensions between the neighboring countries. Despite requests to shift their matches to co-host Sri Lanka, the ICC denied the appeal, affirming no security threats existed.

The ICC stated that after a meeting held on Wednesday, Bangladesh was given a 24-hour deadline to confirm their participation. With no response, Scotland, ranked 14th in T20, steps in to join Group C alongside England, Nepal, Italy, and West Indies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

