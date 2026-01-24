Tragic Discovery: Missing Student Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances

The tragic discovery of 22-year-old Raveena, a physiotherapy student, has left a quiet community reeling as police probe her mysterious death.

After being missing for two days, her body was found hanging from a tree, triggering a dual investigation into suicide and murder.

Raveena was last seen departing from her workplace at a Saharanpur clinic, leaving her family and the police to launch an extensive search that culminated in Saturday's grim find in a forested area.

(With inputs from agencies.)