Tragic Discovery: Missing Student Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances

Raveena, a 22-year-old physiotherapy student, was found dead hanging from a tree after being missing for two days. Police are investigating the case as both a potential suicide and murder. Raveena was last seen leaving her work at a clinic, prompting a search by her family and authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic discovery of 22-year-old Raveena, a physiotherapy student, has left a quiet community reeling as police probe her mysterious death.

After being missing for two days, her body was found hanging from a tree, triggering a dual investigation into suicide and murder.

Raveena was last seen departing from her workplace at a Saharanpur clinic, leaving her family and the police to launch an extensive search that culminated in Saturday's grim find in a forested area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

