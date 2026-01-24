Dharamshala Transforms into a Snowy Wonderland Amidst Heavy Snowfall

In a striking transformation, Dharamshala was draped in snow on Friday, captivating residents and tourists alike. Vehicles and rooftops lay under a thick snow blanket, drawing visitors to revel in the wintry beauty.

The India Meteorological Department reported a drop in temperatures, with Dharamshala hitting a chilly 5.2°C at its lowest, and Manali's temperatures fluctuating up to 9.8°C and dipping down to -0.4°C. A visitor from Chandigarh stressed the necessity of preparing for cold conditions, advising future tourists to equip themselves with warm clothing and sturdy footwear.

The snowfall led to the closure of 535 roadways across Himachal Pradesh, including four national highways. Swift action for snow removal was in place, with Public Works Department machinery working tirelessly to clear blocked paths. A virtual review meeting, led by the Engineer-in-Chief of HPPWD, underscored the urgency of reopening routes.

Over 260 machines, from JCBs to tippers, were operational throughout the affected region for snow clearance. PWD officials on leave in these areas were summoned back to aid in recovery efforts. The snowfall damage in the state is estimated at ₹6.03 crore, highlighting the adversity posed by this seasonal event.

In Shimla, heavy equipment was deployed on crucial roads including routes like the Tutikandi-Mehli and Theog-Kotkhai-Hatkoti stretches. Major city roads, such as Sanjauli and Lakkar Bazaar, also saw significant clearance operations as the state grapples with its winter challenges.