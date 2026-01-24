Sushil Ansal Faces Fresh Charges Over Passport Fraud

In a significant development, the Patiala House Court in Delhi has formally indicted businessman Sushil Ansal, stemming from allegations of passport fraud. The court has instructed for evidence to be recorded, setting April 25 as the date for prosecution witness deposition. Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta found sufficient grounds to frame charges under the Passport Act.

This case involves sections 420, 177, and 181 of the Indian Penal Code, in addition to section 12 of the Passport Act. Prosecutors claim Ansal failed to disclose his criminal record during passport renewals in 2013 and 2018. As the case progresses, Ansal has filed a challenge in the session court against these charges, prompting a notice hearing on February 20.

The court's preliminary findings suggest Ansal knowingly hid details of his convictions and pending legal battles, misleading authorities to issue passports. A prior investigation had revealed that applications included discrepancies and false declarations, supported by deficient police verification. However, the court dismissed charges under sections 192 and 197 of the IPC.