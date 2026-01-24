BJP Challenges Justice Joseph's Appointment as Ombudsman
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar urged Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to reject the appointment of Justice Babu Mathew P Joseph as Ombudsman for local bodies. The BJP contends Justice Joseph's previous role as Upa Lok Ayukta prevents him from holding this statutory position.
- Country:
- India
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar met with Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday to argue against the appointment of Justice (Rtd.) Babu Mathew P Joseph as the Ombudsman for local bodies. Chandrasekhar was accompanied by BJP state general secretary S Suresh.
During the meeting at the Lok Bhavan, the BJP leaders submitted a petition urging the Governor not to approve the state cabinet's decision. They based their argument on the provisions of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999.
The BJP's petition highlighted that the act prohibits former Lok Ayuktas or Upa Lok Ayuktas from accepting any subsequent government position that includes remuneration, as the post of Ombudsman is a statutory appointment funded by the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
