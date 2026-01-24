BJP Challenges Justice Joseph's Appointment as Ombudsman

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar met with Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday to argue against the appointment of Justice (Rtd.) Babu Mathew P Joseph as the Ombudsman for local bodies. Chandrasekhar was accompanied by BJP state general secretary S Suresh.

During the meeting at the Lok Bhavan, the BJP leaders submitted a petition urging the Governor not to approve the state cabinet's decision. They based their argument on the provisions of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999.

The BJP's petition highlighted that the act prohibits former Lok Ayuktas or Upa Lok Ayuktas from accepting any subsequent government position that includes remuneration, as the post of Ombudsman is a statutory appointment funded by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)