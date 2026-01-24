Left Menu

Stray Dog Killings in Telangana Spark Outcry; Allegations Point to Elected Officials

In Telangana, an alarming number of stray dog killings have been reported, with 900 canines allegedly killed since last December. The deaths, purportedly ordered by local officials, were meant to fulfill election promises. Police investigations are ongoing, with several people, including village leaders, booked for these acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:02 IST
Stray Dog Killings in Telangana Spark Outcry; Allegations Point to Elected Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Telangana, a disturbing trend has emerged with the alleged killing of around 900 stray dogs since December. Animal rights groups claim these incidents are politically motivated, involving local officials who promised constituents action against stray dogs during gram panchayat elections.

Investigations have been launched following complaints that 300 dogs were killed in Jagtial's Pegadapally village by allegedly administering lethal injections. The police have registered an FIR against the village Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat secretary, who are accused of orchestrating this act.

The police's ongoing investigation has already uncovered several dog carcasses, although they await post-mortem results to confirm the identities of those involved. Meanwhile, reports of similar incidents in other parts of Telangana signal a broader issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026