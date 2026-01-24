Stray Dog Killings in Telangana Spark Outcry; Allegations Point to Elected Officials
In Telangana, an alarming number of stray dog killings have been reported, with 900 canines allegedly killed since last December. The deaths, purportedly ordered by local officials, were meant to fulfill election promises. Police investigations are ongoing, with several people, including village leaders, booked for these acts.
In Telangana, a disturbing trend has emerged with the alleged killing of around 900 stray dogs since December. Animal rights groups claim these incidents are politically motivated, involving local officials who promised constituents action against stray dogs during gram panchayat elections.
Investigations have been launched following complaints that 300 dogs were killed in Jagtial's Pegadapally village by allegedly administering lethal injections. The police have registered an FIR against the village Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat secretary, who are accused of orchestrating this act.
The police's ongoing investigation has already uncovered several dog carcasses, although they await post-mortem results to confirm the identities of those involved. Meanwhile, reports of similar incidents in other parts of Telangana signal a broader issue.
