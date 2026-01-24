Left Menu

Goods Train Derailment Near Maksi Station Sparks Investigation

Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Maksi railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district. Despite the derailment, train movements on the route remained unaffected. Senior railway officials are conducting inspections and overseeing restoration efforts at the site.

In a recent incident, two wagons of a goods train derailed near Maksi railway station located in the Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh. The event occurred around 1 pm, according to railway officials.

The derailment happened on the rail section between Ujjain and Guna. However, it has not impacted the movement of trains on this particular route, as confirmed by the official statement.

Senior railway officials have rapidly arrived at the location to conduct inspections. They are diligently overseeing the restoration operations to ensure the rail line is returned to full functionality as soon as possible.

