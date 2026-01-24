Goods Train Derailment Near Maksi Station Sparks Investigation

In a recent incident, two wagons of a goods train derailed near Maksi railway station located in the Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh. The event occurred around 1 pm, according to railway officials.

The derailment happened on the rail section between Ujjain and Guna. However, it has not impacted the movement of trains on this particular route, as confirmed by the official statement.

Senior railway officials have rapidly arrived at the location to conduct inspections. They are diligently overseeing the restoration operations to ensure the rail line is returned to full functionality as soon as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)