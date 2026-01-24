Left Menu

Intense Showdown: Hyderabad Toofans and Ranchi Royals Clash for HIL Final Spot

The Hyderabad Toofans and Ranchi Royals face off in a do-or-die match in Qualifier 2 of the men's Hockey India League. Victory secures a place in the final against Kalinga Lancers, while the loser plays for third place. Both teams are under pressure to deliver.

Updated: 24-01-2026 16:03 IST
The tension is palpable as Hyderabad Toofans and Ranchi Royals prepare to battle it out for a coveted place in the final of the men's Hockey India League (HIL). The winner of this high-stakes Qualifier 2 match will secure their spot in the final against the dominant Kalinga Lancers.

Hyderabad Toofans enter the game with confidence after a decisive 2–0 victory over HIL GC in the Eliminator, showcasing their defensive prowess and seizing scoring opportunities. In contrast, the Royals are eager to rebound after a narrow 1–2 loss to Kalinga Lancers in Qualifier 1, a match marked by intense competition and fine margins.

Team captains Sumit and Tom Boon have expressed their resolve—Sumit focusing on an aggressive strategy while Boon emphasizes recovery and analysis for improvement. As both teams prepare for this decisive match, the anticipation builds for a thrilling contest that promises to deliver high-pressure and exhilarating hockey.

