Left Menu

U.S. Seizes and Processes Venezuelan Oil

The United States has taken oil from seized Venezuelan tankers and plans to process it in American refineries, as stated by President Donald Trump in an interview with the New York Post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:20 IST
U.S. Seizes and Processes Venezuelan Oil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has seized oil from Venezuelan tankers and intends to refine it in U.S. facilities, according to President Donald Trump. This development was revealed in Trump's interview with the New York Post, underscoring ongoing tensions between the two nations.

The action signals a significant move in the economic contest between the U.S. and Venezuela, as American refineries are set to process the confiscated oil. Trump's statement highlights the strategic and economic dimensions of the U.S.'s decision.

The decision to utilize U.S. refineries for the process comes amid complex geopolitical dynamics, aiming to leverage American energy capabilities and prompt further dialogue on international trade and energy politics.

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026