Unidentified Attacks Ignite Iraqi Tankers at Sea

In a concerning development, two foreign tankers transporting Iraqi fuel oil were attacked within territorial waters, resulting in severe fires aboard both vessels, according to Farhan al-Fartousi, Iraq's director general of the General Company for Ports.

The coordinated evacuation efforts ensured the safety of 25 crew members, although both tankers remain engulfed in flames as firefighting operations continue.

This incident underscores the increasing vulnerabilities faced by maritime transport vessels in the region, prompting calls for heightened security measures to safeguard these critical trading routes.