Flames and Tensions: Gulf Tankers Attacked Amid Escalating Iran-US Conflict

Iranian boats allegedly launched explosive attacks on two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, amid a rise in regional tensions. These incidents have increased the toll to at least 16 ships since hostilities began. Iran warns of further actions, as the conflict with U.S.-Israeli forces escalates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:35 IST
In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, explosive-laden Iranian boats attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, setting them ablaze and resulting in one fatality. This incident is part of a broader series of assaults that has seen at least 16 vessels targeted since fighting began earlier this year.

The attacks, which struck ships allied with the U.S. and Europe, have created shockwaves throughout the Gulf as shipping almost came to a halt due to the danger. The volatile Strait of Hormuz, critical for global oil transportation, has become a focal point of geopolitical strife, impacting world oil prices significantly.

In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have signaled their readiness to further confrontations, threatening to halt oil flow to western nations. As international tensions mount, U.S. military response has been limited, though preparations reportedly are in place to safeguard maritime operations whenever necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

