Flames and Tensions: Gulf Tankers Attacked Amid Escalating Iran-US Conflict

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, explosive-laden Iranian boats attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, setting them ablaze and resulting in one fatality. This incident is part of a broader series of assaults that has seen at least 16 vessels targeted since fighting began earlier this year.

The attacks, which struck ships allied with the U.S. and Europe, have created shockwaves throughout the Gulf as shipping almost came to a halt due to the danger. The volatile Strait of Hormuz, critical for global oil transportation, has become a focal point of geopolitical strife, impacting world oil prices significantly.

In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guards have signaled their readiness to further confrontations, threatening to halt oil flow to western nations. As international tensions mount, U.S. military response has been limited, though preparations reportedly are in place to safeguard maritime operations whenever necessary.

