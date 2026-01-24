NDRF Joins Urgent Rescue Ops in Hyderabad Furniture Godown Fire
A fire at a furniture godown in Hyderabad's Nampally has prompted a coordinated rescue operation by the NDRF, fire, and police teams. An estimated three to four individuals are trapped, with rescue efforts underway. The fire originated in the building's cellar, but no casualties are reported yet.
- Country:
- India
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has intervened in the rescue mission following a fire outbreak at a furniture warehouse in Hyderabad's Nampally district on Saturday.
Authorities fear that three to four people are still trapped inside the building. This situation has necessitated a joint response featuring fire, police, and disaster management teams, reported the Hyderabad Police.
Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar stated that while the fire began in the building's cellar, rapid response teams, including robotic assistance, are being utilized to safely evacuate trapped individuals. Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported to date. Further details are expected as the story develops.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gadchiroli Police Establish Mobile Assistance Centre to Counter Naxal Menace
Police Constable Arrested in POCSO Case
Punjab Police Thwarts Arms Smuggling Ring in Amritsar
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Rs 300 Crore Online Trading Scam
Six killed, three injured in collision between SUV and truck in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district: Police.