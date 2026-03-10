Left Menu

Mission Fit Khaki: Transforming Ahmedabad Police Fitness

Ahmedabad Police has launched 'Mission Fit Khaki' aimed at improving the fitness of personnel with over 30 BMI. A 12-week program involving medical assessments, fitness, and dietary guidance aims to enhance their physical and mental health while maintaining regular duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking initiative by the Ahmedabad Police, dubbed 'Mission Fit Khaki,' seeks to enhance the health and fitness of its personnel. The program targets those with a body mass index (BMI) over 30 and involves a comprehensive 12-week training schedule.

The mission's inaugural event, led by Police Commissioner G S Malik, took place at the city police headquarters in Sahibaug. Initial assessments, including height and weight measurements, have already been conducted to tailor a personalized fitness regime for each participant.

Throughout the training, officers will not only participate in weekly physical training parades but will also receive expert guidance on health, diet, and fitness. The program is expected to significantly benefit both the personnel and the broader police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

