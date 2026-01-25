Left Menu

Belgorod Under Fire: Unprecedented Assault on Russian Border Town

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region reported a 'massive' attack by Ukrainian forces on the main town, damaging energy infrastructure but causing no casualties. Emergency crews extinguished a fire triggered by drone fragments. This marks an escalation in regular attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Updated: 25-01-2026 03:12 IST
The Russian border town of Belgorod faced a significant assault from Ukrainian forces, according to the governor. The attack, described as the 'most massive shelling' of Belgorod yet, damaged energy infrastructure, though, fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Emergency crews worked to extinguish a fire caused by fallen drone debris. Reports indicate homes in a nearby village also suffered damage from a downed drone.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Belgorod region has frequently been under attack, with this latest incident marking a notable escalation, characterized by hours of explosions on Saturday evening.

