Clampdown on Courier Services in J&K to Curb Contraband

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken a decisive step in regulating courier companies, parcel services, and logistics operators in Jammu district.

This move aims to prevent the transportation of contraband substances by ensuring that such entities have valid transport permits under the NDPS rules, 1985. They must also adhere to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940.

Courier operators are mandated to perform thorough identity checks using government-issued identity proofs for both senders and receivers. The order stipulates that comprehensive records of consignments should be kept, stipulating every detail from parcel description to transaction receipts.

(With inputs from agencies.)