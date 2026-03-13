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Clampdown on Courier Services in J&K to Curb Contraband

The Jammu and Kashmir government has enforced regulations on courier and logistics operators in Jammu district to prevent the transport of illegal substances. Operators must possess valid permits and verify identity documents. Non-compliance will face legal repercussions under the NDPS and other laws, effective immediately for eight weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:01 IST
Clampdown on Courier Services in J&K to Curb Contraband
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The government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken a decisive step in regulating courier companies, parcel services, and logistics operators in Jammu district.

This move aims to prevent the transportation of contraband substances by ensuring that such entities have valid transport permits under the NDPS rules, 1985. They must also adhere to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940.

Courier operators are mandated to perform thorough identity checks using government-issued identity proofs for both senders and receivers. The order stipulates that comprehensive records of consignments should be kept, stipulating every detail from parcel description to transaction receipts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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