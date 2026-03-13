Trump's Bold Claim: Iran 'About to Surrender,' Operation Epic Fury Boasted
In a virtual meeting with G7 leaders, U.S. President Trump declared Iran 'about to surrender,' citing Operation Epic Fury's success. He claimed the removal of a threatening 'cancer,' while criticizing Iran's leadership. The White House did not comment, as tensions remained high in the Middle East.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 14:59 IST
U.S. President Trump declared on a G7 virtual call that Iran is 'about to surrender.' Axios reported this citing three informed officials.
In the meeting, Trump cited the success of Operation Epic Fury, claiming to have eliminated a major threat. He noted the lack of leadership in announcing surrender.
The White House remained silent on these remarks despite Trump's controversial comments about Iran's leadership amidst ongoing Middle East tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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