Empowering Communities: Dr. Susheelamma's Legacy of Social Upliftment
Dr. S G Susheelamma, the founder of Sumangali Seva Ashrama, received the Padma Shri for her extensive work in social service. Starting in 1975, she focused on education, women's empowerment, and tribal development. Her approach emphasizes commitment and societal contribution, resulting in significant community transformations.
- Country:
- India
Dr. S G Susheelamma, founder and president of Sumangali Seva Ashrama, has been awarded the Padma Shri for her decades-long dedication to social work, particularly in empowering women and children.
The Centre announced the prestigious honor on Sunday, recognizing her outstanding grassroots contributions. A notable social worker from Karnataka, Susheelamma expressed collective joy upon hearing the news, highlighting congratulations pouring in from many NGOs.
Since establishing Sumangali Seva Ashrama in 1975, Susheelamma has focused on education, women's empowerment, child welfare, and tribal development. She reflected on her early inspiration to serve, tracing it back to her school days when she distributed textbooks to underserved children. Her trust, operating from Cholanayakanahalli, Bengaluru, is rooted in Gandhian principles, offering a range of community services.
Beyond education and welfare initiatives, Sumangali Seva Ashrama engages in various economic empowerment projects, including helping women earn livelihoods through auto-rickshaw driving training. Susheelamma emphasized the importance of commitment and giving back to society, urging youth to embrace social responsibility. Her work, particularly with the Magadi tribal communities, stands as a testament to her impactful legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in Women's Premier League match in Vadodara.
Zydus Pinkathon Returns to Bengaluru After Seven Years
Major Ragging Scandal in Bengaluru College Sparks Police Action
Adar Poonawalla Eyes Stake in Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Building Trust: The People-Centric Vision Behind Bengaluru's Rail Project