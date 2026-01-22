Adar Poonawalla Eyes Stake in Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, announced his intention to bid for the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Owned by United Spirits, RCB has undergone a strategic review. Diageo, its parent company, sought a valuation of $2 billion in 2024. RCB's men's team secured their first IPL title in 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:46 IST
Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, has expressed his intention to place a competitive bid for the Indian Premier League cricket team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Though he hasn't specified whether the bid is personal or corporate, Poonawalla made the announcement on social media platform X, praising RCB as one of the top teams in the IPL.
The current owner, United Spirits, has been reviewing its investment in RCB amidst a refocus on its core business, seeking a $2 billion valuation last year as RCB's men's team clinched their first IPL victory in 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
