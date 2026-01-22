Left Menu

Adar Poonawalla Eyes Stake in Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, announced his intention to bid for the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Owned by United Spirits, RCB has undergone a strategic review. Diageo, its parent company, sought a valuation of $2 billion in 2024. RCB's men's team secured their first IPL title in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:46 IST
Adar Poonawalla Eyes Stake in Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, has expressed his intention to place a competitive bid for the Indian Premier League cricket team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Though he hasn't specified whether the bid is personal or corporate, Poonawalla made the announcement on social media platform X, praising RCB as one of the top teams in the IPL.

The current owner, United Spirits, has been reviewing its investment in RCB amidst a refocus on its core business, seeking a $2 billion valuation last year as RCB's men's team clinched their first IPL victory in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global
2
Trump Administration Expands Controversial Mexico City Policy

Trump Administration Expands Controversial Mexico City Policy

 Global
3
Zelenskyy Urges European Allies to Strengthen Stance Against Russian Aggression

Zelenskyy Urges European Allies to Strengthen Stance Against Russian Aggress...

 Switzerland
4
Jack Smith Faces Intense Scrutiny Over Prosecutions Against Trump: Allegations of Political Bias

Jack Smith Faces Intense Scrutiny Over Prosecutions Against Trump: Allegatio...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026