German Auto Giants Embrace EU-India Trade Deal

The CEOs of Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes have welcomed the finalization of a landmark trade deal between India and the European Union, viewing it as a significant opportunity for Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-01-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The CEOs of Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes have expressed enthusiasm following the completion of a major trade agreement between India and the European Union. This development, they argue, marks a promising opportunity for Germany's automotive sector.

With the deal finally coming to fruition, automotive leaders anticipate enhanced market access and collaboration, potentially boosting Germany's economic engagement with India.

The agreement's culmination is hailed as pivotal in strengthening bilateral ties and fostering growth across critical industries.

