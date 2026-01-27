Uttar Pradesh's Investment Triumph at Davos 2023

At the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, the Uttar Pradesh government signed agreements amounting to approximately Rs 3 lakh crore in proposed investments, according to Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

State officials, led by Minister Khanna, engaged in 119 meetings with international investors. These discussions culminated in several significant memoranda of understanding, most notably with the Netherlands-based AM Green for a one-gigawatt AI data transfer project, valued at around USD 25 billion. This marks the largest MoU for Uttar Pradesh at the event.

Investment agreements spanned sectors including renewable energy, data centres, and defence, with notable interest from companies based in the US, UK, Sweden, and other nations. Khanna attributed the positive investor sentiment to improved infrastructure and governance under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)