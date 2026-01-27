Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Investment Triumph at Davos 2023

The Uttar Pradesh government announced investment agreements worth around Rs 3 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Memoranda of understanding were signed with global companies in sectors such as renewable energy, data centres, and AI, reflecting international confidence in the state's potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Investment Triumph at Davos 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, the Uttar Pradesh government signed agreements amounting to approximately Rs 3 lakh crore in proposed investments, according to Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

State officials, led by Minister Khanna, engaged in 119 meetings with international investors. These discussions culminated in several significant memoranda of understanding, most notably with the Netherlands-based AM Green for a one-gigawatt AI data transfer project, valued at around USD 25 billion. This marks the largest MoU for Uttar Pradesh at the event.

Investment agreements spanned sectors including renewable energy, data centres, and defence, with notable interest from companies based in the US, UK, Sweden, and other nations. Khanna attributed the positive investor sentiment to improved infrastructure and governance under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026