Sitharaman to Present Ninth Consecutive Budget Amid Geopolitical Challenges

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is gearing up to present her ninth consecutive budget on February 1, moving closer to Morarji Desai's record of ten budgets. Appointed in 2019, Sitharaman has already delivered eight budgets and holds the record for most consecutive presentations under PM Modi.

Updated: 27-01-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:00 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present a record ninth consecutive budget on February 1, a move anticipated to lay out reform measures aimed at boosting economic growth in a volatile geopolitical climate.

This achievement brings her one step closer to matching former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's unparalleled record of ten budget presentations. Sitharaman has already delivered eight consecutive budgets under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking her as the most consistent finance minister in this regard.

As the first full-time woman finance minister appointed in 2019, Sitharaman continues to hold a significant position in Indian financial governance. Her upcoming presentation is closely watched by observers anticipating measures that respond to current economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

