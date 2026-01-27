Germany Seeks New Allies Amid Global Shifts

Germany's economy minister has highlighted the necessity for the country to forge new international partnerships in response to deteriorating relations with the United States and a shifting global landscape. Speaking at the Handelsblatt energy summit, Katherina Reiche emphasized the need for strategic recalibration.

Reiche noted that Germany is facing increased economic uncertainties as alliances it once trusted are now faltering. While Reiche did not advocate for abandoning these traditional bonds, she advised continuous collaboration, even if challenging, alongside the pursuit of new global partnerships.

Highlighting potential allies, Reiche pointed to regions including South America, India, the Middle East, Canada, Australia, and various Asian countries like Malaysia, as promising partners for Germany's economic future.

