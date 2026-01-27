Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Australia's Strategic Outreach to East Timor

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit East Timor to discuss deepening security and energy partnerships. The trip includes addressing the East Timor parliament and meeting the country's leaders, amid this nation’s attempts to establish a gas plant and balancing relationships with Australia and China.

Updated: 27-01-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:00 IST
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make his inaugural visit to East Timor as leader, aiming to fortify Australia's security and energy ties with the neighboring nation.

In a pivotal address to East Timor's parliament, Albanese will highlight historical collaborations between the two nations, particularly during World War Two, as he champions a burgeoning partnership focused on security, energy, and economic resilience.

This diplomatic venture follows East Timor's desire to build a liquefied natural gas plant on its south coast. Discussions continue with Australia's Woodside Energy for a significant gas project, while East Timor also navigates its 2023 strategic agreement with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

