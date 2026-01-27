Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates for Tougher Punishments in Acid Attack Cases

The Supreme Court of India is urging stronger punitive measures for acid attack convicts, suggesting legislative changes similar to dowry death laws. The court calls for comprehensive data on acid attacks and victim rehabilitation efforts, highlighting the need for stern punishments to deter such crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:11 IST
Supreme Court Advocates for Tougher Punishments in Acid Attack Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court of India has called for stronger punitive measures against convicts in acid attack cases, urging the Centre to amend existing laws along the lines of dowry death statutes, where the burden of proof rests on the accused.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, underscored the need for these changes while hearing a PIL filed by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik. The bench pressed for reversing the onus of proof and proposed attachment of assets for those convicted.

The bench also demanded detailed statistics from states and Union territories on acid attack cases, urged speedy trials, and recognized victims as persons with disabilities for better access to welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026