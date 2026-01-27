Supreme Court Advocates for Tougher Punishments in Acid Attack Cases

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court of India has called for stronger punitive measures against convicts in acid attack cases, urging the Centre to amend existing laws along the lines of dowry death statutes, where the burden of proof rests on the accused.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, underscored the need for these changes while hearing a PIL filed by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik. The bench pressed for reversing the onus of proof and proposed attachment of assets for those convicted.

The bench also demanded detailed statistics from states and Union territories on acid attack cases, urged speedy trials, and recognized victims as persons with disabilities for better access to welfare schemes.

