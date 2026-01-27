Left Menu

Nepal's Green Energy Revolution: Path to a Cleaner Future

Nepal's government is developing a legal framework to boost green energy use, aiming for net zero emissions by 2045. Collaboration is crucial as 60% of energy is imported. With new solar projects and charging stations, the country seeks to cut carbon emissions and promote sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Energy Minister Anil Kumar Sinha has announced a push for a robust legal framework to enhance the use of green energy. This move is aimed at fulfilling the constitutional right to a clean environment and achieving the nation's sustainable development goals.

Addressing attendees at the national conference on 'Green Energy and the Carbon Economy' in Kathmandu, Sinha, who also holds the Water Resources and Irrigation portfolio, emphasized the importance of such policies in meeting Nepal's goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Vice Chairman of the National Planning Commission, Prakash Kumar Shrestha, noted that 60% of Nepal's energy consumption is from imports, urging stronger collaboration across sectors to meet national carbon targets. Despite policy formation, he highlighted weak implementation and limited private sector engagement.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC), Nawa Raj Dhakal, detailed plans for a 27-megawatt solar plant and 132 vehicle charging stations nationwide to reduce the reliance on imported fuels. Dhakal emphasized the conference's role in charting a collaborative path for decarbonizing the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

