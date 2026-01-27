Milano Cortina 2026: The Winter Olympics' Snowmaking Race

In preparation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, snowmaking has become a critical tool as organizers grapple with climate change and diminishing natural snowfall. Italian venues have invested in extensive infrastructure to ensure the production of artificial snow, employing advanced technologies during short periods of cold weather.

Nemanja Dogo of TechnoAlpin explains that snowmaking now utilizes automation and forecasting tools to improve efficiency, even as energy consumption and costs remain under scrutiny. Despite these advances, physical constraints like the need for sub-zero temperatures persist, raising questions about long-term sustainability.

Climate experts, like Caitlin Hicks Pries, warn that while technology can cover current changes if resources permit, rising global temperatures could threaten the future viability of snow resorts, highlighting the critical role of efficient snowmaking in maintaining the Winter Olympics' legacy.

