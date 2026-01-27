Left Menu

New Leadership at the Helm: Vice-Chancellors Appointed to West Bengal Universities

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has appointed new Vice-Chancellors to three state-run universities, as announced by Lok Bhavan. The appointments include Arunasis Goswami, Debabrata Basu, and Debabrata Mitra. This move aims to ensure academic governance and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:53 IST
New Leadership at the Helm: Vice-Chancellors Appointed to West Bengal Universities
C V Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal and Chancellor of the state's public universities, has announced the appointment of new Vice-Chancellors for three academic institutions.

According to a statement from Lok Bhavan, Arunasis Goswami will take the helm at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University. Debabrata Basu has been selected for Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, while Debabrata Mitra will lead West Bengal State University.

Officials affirm that these appointments, undertaken by the Governor in his role as Chancellor, were made following due process and are aimed at fostering academic governance and maintaining institutional stability.

