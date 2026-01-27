IIT Delhi Unveils Alumni Impact Report on 68th Foundation Day

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) celebrated its 68th Foundation Day by unveiling its inaugural 'Alumni Impact Report', a comprehensive document illustrating the accomplishments and contributions of its over 65,000 alumni. The report's release took place during a Foundation Day ceremony attended by Chief Guest Dr. Gurtej S Sandhu, an IIT Delhi alumnus and Principal Fellow at Micron Technology, alongside IIT Delhi's Director, Prof. Rangan Banerjee.

In his address, Sandhu emphasized the importance of alumni as role models and their multifaceted contributions beyond financial support, highlighting the global reputation of IITs bolstered by its graduates. "The biggest impact is seen in industry leadership roles, with many alumni becoming CEOs and innovators," he noted, underscoring the institution's substantial worldwide recognition.

Prof. Banerjee, speaking at a press meet, detailed the Alumni Impact Report's findings—spotlighting IIT Delhi graduates as global leaders, entrepreneurs, and public servants. The alumni lead in sectors such as finance, engineering, and manufacturing, with a notable presence in public service roles, including IAS and IPS officers. The institution's significant alumni-led entrepreneurial ventures and endowment contributions further cement IIT Delhi's stature as a pioneering center for technological and social progress.