Securing Martian Water: Key to Human Survival on the Red Planet

A new study reveals promising methods for future human missions to access water on Mars, a vital resource for survival and sustenance.

Published in Advances in Space Research, the paper compares water acquisition technologies from Martian sources like underground ice, soil moisture, and atmospheric vapor, providing fresh perspectives on atmospheric harvesting.

Led by Dr. Vassilis Inglezakis from the University of Strathclyde, the study emphasizes subsurface ice as a sustainable water source and considers soil moisture and atmospheric vapour as supplementary options, particularly crucial for enhancing the self-sufficiency and sustainability of future space exploration missions.

