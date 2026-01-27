Chile Set to Boost Lithium Production with Maricunga Agreement
Chile's mining minister, Aurora Williams, is prepared to formalize a lithium operation contract for the Maricunga salt flat. The project is administered by state-owned Codelco in partnership with Rio Tinto, highlighting Chile's strategic move to enhance its stake in the global lithium market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:26 IST
In a significant development for the global lithium market, Chile's mining minister Aurora Williams announced on Tuesday her readiness to sign a lithium operation contract concerning the Maricunga salt flat.
This project is a pivotal initiative managed collaboratively by Chile's state-owned copper giant, Codelco, and its partner, the multinational mining corporation Rio Tinto.
The agreement underscores Chile's strategic efforts to consolidate its position as a leading lithium producer, utilizing its rich mineral resources to meet growing international demand.
(With inputs from agencies.)