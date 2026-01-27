Chile Set to Boost Lithium Production with Maricunga Agreement

In a significant development for the global lithium market, Chile's mining minister Aurora Williams announced on Tuesday her readiness to sign a lithium operation contract concerning the Maricunga salt flat.

This project is a pivotal initiative managed collaboratively by Chile's state-owned copper giant, Codelco, and its partner, the multinational mining corporation Rio Tinto.

The agreement underscores Chile's strategic efforts to consolidate its position as a leading lithium producer, utilizing its rich mineral resources to meet growing international demand.

