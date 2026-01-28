Bold Break-in at Pune Defence Campus

An audacious theft unfolded in Pune when unidentified individuals allegedly broke into the home of a defence employee, absconding with gold jewellery valued at Rs 4.4 lakh. The family, meanwhile, was out enjoying a movie.

This brazen act took place on Sunday evening on the campus of a defence institute located in the Dapodi area. According to a statement from Dapodi police station, the intruders broke the house latch to gain entry, effectively robbing the premises.

The theft was discovered when the family returned home, prompting them to alert the authorities. The police have since registered a case and are actively probing the incident to bring the culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)