Bold Break-in at Pune Defence Campus

Unidentified individuals allegedly broke into a defence employee's home in Pune, stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 4.4 lakh. The theft took place while the family was out. The incident occurred on the campus of a defence institute in Dapodi. Police investigations are underway to apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 28-01-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An audacious theft unfolded in Pune when unidentified individuals allegedly broke into the home of a defence employee, absconding with gold jewellery valued at Rs 4.4 lakh. The family, meanwhile, was out enjoying a movie.

This brazen act took place on Sunday evening on the campus of a defence institute located in the Dapodi area. According to a statement from Dapodi police station, the intruders broke the house latch to gain entry, effectively robbing the premises.

The theft was discovered when the family returned home, prompting them to alert the authorities. The police have since registered a case and are actively probing the incident to bring the culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

