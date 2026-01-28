Left Menu

Trump's Remarks on Pretti Case Ignite Gun Rights Debate

President Trump criticized Alex Pretti, who was shot by a federal agent, for carrying a gun, sparking tensions with gun rights groups. Pretti, killed during an immigration operation, held a concealed weapons permit. NRA and Gun Owners of America argued he was legally armed, challenging Trump's comments.

Updated: 28-01-2026 09:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:15 IST
President Donald Trump sparked controversy on Tuesday by criticizing Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis, for carrying a gun. Trump's remarks, made during a stop in Iowa, positioned him at odds with prominent gun rights organizations, including the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Trump expressed disapproval of Pretti, noting that he carried two fully loaded magazines, describing it as 'a lot of bad stuff.' Pretti, a licensed concealed weapon holder, was shot during an immigration enforcement operation. The incident has drawn widespread criticism and spurred a leadership shakeup ordered by the White House.

Gun rights groups, like the NRA and Gun Owners of America, asserted Pretti's right to legally carry a gun. Footage shared widely on social media contradicted claims that Pretti posed a threat. Trump's statements have strained ties with gun rights advocates and raised tensions ahead of the midterm elections.

