Trump's Remarks on Pretti Case Ignite Gun Rights Debate

President Donald Trump sparked controversy on Tuesday by criticizing Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a federal agent in Minneapolis, for carrying a gun. Trump's remarks, made during a stop in Iowa, positioned him at odds with prominent gun rights organizations, including the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Trump expressed disapproval of Pretti, noting that he carried two fully loaded magazines, describing it as 'a lot of bad stuff.' Pretti, a licensed concealed weapon holder, was shot during an immigration enforcement operation. The incident has drawn widespread criticism and spurred a leadership shakeup ordered by the White House.

Gun rights groups, like the NRA and Gun Owners of America, asserted Pretti's right to legally carry a gun. Footage shared widely on social media contradicted claims that Pretti posed a threat. Trump's statements have strained ties with gun rights advocates and raised tensions ahead of the midterm elections.

