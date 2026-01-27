Venezuela's Oil Dilemma: Navigating Reform and Investment

The Venezuelan National Assembly is tackling vast reform to the country's main oil law, aiming to boost production and foster foreign investment. This comes amid diplomatic shifts with the U.S., following a landmark oil supply deal between Caracas and Washington.

While numerous stakeholders, including politicians, lawyers, and energy associations, have submitted over 80 proposals for changes, the reform has been criticized for perceived contradictions and a rushed timeline. Despite being passed in a preliminary assembly vote last week, some opposition lawmakers and former officials have questioned its constitutionality.

Venezuelan officials, hoping to secure $1.4 billion in investment this year, are counting on changes to draw in further foreign funds. However, more extensive modifications may be necessary to attain the targeted $100 billion in investment promised post-sanction relaxation by the U.S. government.

