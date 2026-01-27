Left Menu

U.S. Considers Major Sanctions Shift: Easing Venezuelan Energy Restrictions

The United States is preparing to issue a general license easing some sanctions on Venezuela's energy sector, following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. This move could facilitate a $2 billion oil deal and a $100 billion reconstruction plan for Venezuela's oil industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:53 IST
U.S. Considers Major Sanctions Shift: Easing Venezuelan Energy Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy change, U.S. officials are on the verge of issuing a general license that would relax certain sanctions imposed on Venezuela's energy sector, according to three well-informed sources. This alteration departs from previous intentions to provide individual exemptions for businesses engaging with Venezuela.

The move follows the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces, prompting a strategic shift in Washington's approach to Caracas. Officials are now exploring ways to enable a $2 billion oil supply agreement with Venezuela, alongside a broader $100 billion initiative aimed at reconstructing the nation's oil industry.

Amidst these developments, U.S.-based oil giant Chevron and other stakeholders in Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA have applied for specific licenses in recent weeks. However, the sheer volume of requests has slowed down the progress, potentially affecting plans to ramp up oil exports and attract investment. The U.S. Treasury Department and the White House have not yet commented on these ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026