Trump Vows De-escalation in Minnesota Shootings Involving Federal Agents

President Donald Trump announced a plan to 'de-escalate' tensions in Minnesota following incidents where two U.S. citizens were killed in shootings by federal immigration agents. This marks an effort to address rising concerns about the use of force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 03:00 IST
President Donald Trump has announced his administration's intention to "de-escalate a little bit" in response to recent incidents in Minnesota, where two U.S. citizens have been killed in shootings involving federal immigration agents.

Speaking on Fox News' 'The Will Cain Show,' Trump addressed the growing concern over the situation and emphasized the need for moderation in handling the ongoing tensions in Minnesota.

The President's statements come amid national discussions on the conduct of federal agents, highlighting the administration's attempt to mitigate conflict and focus on peaceful resolutions moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

