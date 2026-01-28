Cuban Crisis Amid U.S. Pressure
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned of Cuba's impending failure due to Venezuela halting oil and financial support. After seizing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump aims to pressure Cuba. The international community questions the legality and motives behind U.S. actions, echoing imperialist strategies.
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning on Tuesday, suggesting that Cuba is on the verge of collapse due to Venezuela halting oil and financial aid to the island nation. Trump's comments come after a U.S.-led raid resulted in the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.
The Republican leader indicated plans to take measures against Cuba, aiming to cut off longstanding support from Venezuela. He asserted, "Cuba will be failing pretty soon. Cuba is really a nation that's very close to failing," highlighting the lack of Venezuelan oil and funds reaching Cuba.
In the wake of these actions, Trump's administration declared oversight over Venezuela, now under interim leadership by Maduro's former vice president, Delcy Rodriguez. However, human rights experts and the U.N. have questioned the legality of the U.S. raid and expressed concerns about the move's imperialist undertones.
