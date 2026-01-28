Left Menu

Loic Meillard Shines Under Austrian Lights with Giant Slalom Victory

Loic Meillard triumphed in the World Cup giant slalom in Austria. Despite trailing after the first run, he claimed victory, while Lucas Pinheiro Braathen finished second. French skier Alban Elezi Cannaferina secured his first podium. Marco Odermatt, though leading overall, settled for fourth in the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Schladming | Updated: 28-01-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 02:53 IST
Switzerland's Loic Meillard claimed victory at the World Cup giant slalom, held under floodlights in Austria. Initially trailing by 0.06 seconds after the first run, Meillard surged ahead with a remarkable second run, snatching victory from first-run leader Lucas Pinheiro Braathen.

Despite his initial lead, Pinheiro Braathen lost time on the rutted turns, finishing second at 0.73 seconds behind. French competitor Alban Elezi Cannaferina captured his first World Cup podium, making an impressive impression with his fastest second run.

Marco Odermatt, the Olympic champion and current World Cup leader, improved his standing by three places on his second run but ended in fourth. Meillard's win earned him 100 points, advancing him to third in the giant slalom standings, as action continues with a slalom on Wednesday.

