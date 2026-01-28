Frigid Reckoning: New York's Homeless Crisis Amid Arctic Blast

In the wake of an Arctic blast hitting New York City, at least 10 people have been reported dead due to exposure to severe cold, sparking concerns about the homeless population's safety. Authorities have launched investigations into the causes, with signs pointing towards hypothermia as a factor.

Amid the bitter temperatures, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced measures to combat the crisis, including deploying additional homeless outreach workers, opening warming centers, and advising hospitals to limit discharges. Critics, however, question the administration's preparedness in protecting vulnerable residents.

With studies showing that New York City averages 15 cold-related deaths annually, this event's toll has prompted calls for better implementation of shelter systems. Outreach teams continue efforts to provide alternatives for the homeless, while advocacy groups demand accountability and further inquiry.

