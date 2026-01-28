Tariff Tensions: U.S.-South Korea Trade Struggles Amid Surprise Announcement

President Donald Trump has announced an unexpected increase in tariffs on South Korean imports, raising them to 25%. This move caught South Korean officials by surprise and has led to urgent discussions about the economic ramifications for the export-driven nation.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer explained that the U.S. had previously agreed to reduce tariffs on South Korean goods as South Korea committed to a substantial investment pledge of $350 billion in the U.S. and the removal of certain trade barriers. However, Greer noted that South Korea has yet to implement these commitments, leading to Trump's decision.

South Korea's top government officials are now striving to respond effectively to these developments. Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol expressed intentions to expedite the investment package, despite facing legislative and economic hurdles. Meanwhile, concerns about U.S.-South Korean trade dynamics continue amid broader discussions on digital services regulation and its potential impact on American companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)