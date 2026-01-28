Rybakina Dominates Swiatek to Secure Australian Open Semi-Final Spot

On Wednesday, fifth seed Elena Rybakina secured her place in the Australian Open semi-finals with a commanding performance against six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.

Rybakina overcame an early setback to outplay Swiatek 7-5, 6-1, advancing to face either Jessica Pegula or Amanda Anisimov in the tournament's final showdown.

The match saw Rybakina recover from a difficult start to dominate the second set, exploiting Swiatek's frustrations and serving prowess to seal a decisive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)