Rybakina Dominates Swiatek to Secure Australian Open Semi-Final Spot
Elena Rybakina advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals by defeating Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1. Despite Swiatek's initial lead, Rybakina's aggressive play and improved serve secured her victory. She will face either Jessica Pegula or Amanda Anisimov in the finals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 08:42 IST
On Wednesday, fifth seed Elena Rybakina secured her place in the Australian Open semi-finals with a commanding performance against six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.
Rybakina overcame an early setback to outplay Swiatek 7-5, 6-1, advancing to face either Jessica Pegula or Amanda Anisimov in the tournament's final showdown.
The match saw Rybakina recover from a difficult start to dominate the second set, exploiting Swiatek's frustrations and serving prowess to seal a decisive victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)