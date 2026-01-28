India Braces for AI Revolution: New Opportunities Amid Job Shifts

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a transformative technology, poised to both displace repetitive jobs and generate new opportunities across various sectors. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, discussed the country's readiness for such shifts ahead of the AI Impact Summit.

The Indian government is working on equipping the youth with the necessary skills through training programs and establishing AI and data labs in smaller cities for practical experience. Similar to the computer era of the 1990s, AI is expected to create jobs in diverse fields, including agriculture and finance, necessitating a realignment of workforce skills.

India's AI mission launched in 2024 focuses on areas such as computing infrastructure, applications, dataset creation, and responsible AI use. The government aims to support scholars and encourages startups to engage in global partnerships, ensuring AI benefits are accessible to a broad population while considering safety and associated risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)