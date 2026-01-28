Left Menu

India Braces for AI Revolution: New Opportunities Amid Job Shifts

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping job landscapes by eliminating repetitive tasks while creating new opportunities. India's top science advisor highlights the government's efforts to prepare the youth through training and AI labs. The AI mission includes skilling initiatives and international collaborations to harness AI's benefits nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 08:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a transformative technology, poised to both displace repetitive jobs and generate new opportunities across various sectors. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, discussed the country's readiness for such shifts ahead of the AI Impact Summit.

The Indian government is working on equipping the youth with the necessary skills through training programs and establishing AI and data labs in smaller cities for practical experience. Similar to the computer era of the 1990s, AI is expected to create jobs in diverse fields, including agriculture and finance, necessitating a realignment of workforce skills.

India's AI mission launched in 2024 focuses on areas such as computing infrastructure, applications, dataset creation, and responsible AI use. The government aims to support scholars and encourages startups to engage in global partnerships, ensuring AI benefits are accessible to a broad population while considering safety and associated risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

