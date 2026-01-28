Left Menu

Diplomatic Clash: ICE Thwarted at Ecuador's Minneapolis Consulate

An ICE agent's attempt to enter Ecuador's consulate in Minneapolis sparked diplomatic tensions. Ecuador's Foreign Ministry protested, emphasizing the protection of its nationals. This incident unfolded amidst Operation Metro Surge, leading to U.S. fatalities and widespread protests, escalating political pressure on the Trump administration.

Updated: 28-01-2026 08:39 IST
An attempt by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent to enter Ecuador's consulate in Minneapolis on Tuesday was blocked by consulate staff, according to the country's Foreign Ministry.

The attempted entry led the Foreign Ministry to issue a 'note of protest' to the U.S. Embassy in Quito, demanding assurances that such actions would not recur. The ministry described the event as an 'attempted incursion' into the diplomatic premises.

The consulate's quick action safeguarded Ecuadorean nationals inside. The incident coincided with a large-scale ICE operation, 'Operation Metro Surge,' instigated by the Trump administration, which has resulted in protests and fatalities in Minnesota.

