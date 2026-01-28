Left Menu

Former South Korean First Lady Sentenced for Bribery

Former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee has been sentenced to one year and eight months in jail for accepting bribes. She was acquitted of stock price manipulation and violating the political funds act by the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:23 IST
In a surprising turn of events, the South Korean judiciary has sentenced Kim Keon Hee, the former First Lady of the nation, to one year and eight months in prison for her involvement in a bribery scandal.

The court's decision also included an acquittal on charges related to stock price manipulation and violations of the political funds act. This case has drawn significant attention due to Kim's prominent social status.

As the nation reacts to the verdict, discussions regarding accountability and political ethics have taken center stage in Korea's public sphere.

