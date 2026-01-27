High-Stakes Tennis Battles: Djokovic and Swiatek Gear Up for Quarter-Finals

The Australian Open quarter-finals are set to provide thrilling matches on Wednesday, featuring defending champion Jannik Sinner against American Ben Shelton, and world number two Iga Swiatek facing Elena Rybakina. Another eagerly awaited men's match pits Novak Djokovic against Lorenzo Musetti as Djokovic continues his chase for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Thus far, Djokovic's journey has been straightforward, with no sets lost and a fourth-round walkover following Jakub Mensik's withdrawal due to injury. The Serbian, with nine wins out of their ten past encounters, is historically favored against Italian Musetti, who acknowledges the challenging opponent and the need for preparation.

The women's quarter-finals spotlight Iga Swiatek, who is prepared for a rematch against Elena Rybakina, after their WTA Finals clash resulted in a win for the latter. With both players showcasing formidable skills, Swiatek emphasizes the individuality of each match and her readiness to leverage her experience for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)