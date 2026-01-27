Left Menu

High-Stakes Tennis Battles: Djokovic and Swiatek Gear Up for Quarter-Finals

The Australian Open is heating up as Novak Djokovic faces Lorenzo Musetti and Iga Swiatek takes on Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals. Djokovic aims for his 25th Grand Slam title, while Swiatek seeks to assert dominance. Jannik Sinner also gears up to meet Ben Shelton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:19 IST
High-Stakes Tennis Battles: Djokovic and Swiatek Gear Up for Quarter-Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open quarter-finals are set to provide thrilling matches on Wednesday, featuring defending champion Jannik Sinner against American Ben Shelton, and world number two Iga Swiatek facing Elena Rybakina. Another eagerly awaited men's match pits Novak Djokovic against Lorenzo Musetti as Djokovic continues his chase for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Thus far, Djokovic's journey has been straightforward, with no sets lost and a fourth-round walkover following Jakub Mensik's withdrawal due to injury. The Serbian, with nine wins out of their ten past encounters, is historically favored against Italian Musetti, who acknowledges the challenging opponent and the need for preparation.

The women's quarter-finals spotlight Iga Swiatek, who is prepared for a rematch against Elena Rybakina, after their WTA Finals clash resulted in a win for the latter. With both players showcasing formidable skills, Swiatek emphasizes the individuality of each match and her readiness to leverage her experience for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026