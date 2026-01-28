Left Menu

Emerging Markets Surge Amidst Fed Decision Anticipation

Emerging markets see gains as indices rise; the U.S. dollar remains stable ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement. Concerns about Indonesian market transparency cause a stock drop. AI optimism boosts tech-heavy indexes in Asia, while geopolitical uncertainties and central bank comments impact global currency dynamics.

Updated: 28-01-2026 16:02 IST
Emerging market currencies and stocks have shown resilience, posting gains on Wednesday while the dollar maintained stability in anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decision. Indonesian stocks, however, took a hit following warnings from MSCI about investability risks.

The MSCI index for global emerging market currencies climbed 0.3%, reaching an unprecedented high. The dollar declined to a four-year low but was described as 'great' by President Donald Trump, who downplayed the impact. Nonetheless, it recovered slightly, increasing by 0.2% during the session. Analysts, including Swissquote Bank's Ipek Ozkardeskaya, highlight ongoing trade and geopolitical challenges affecting the dollar's performance.

Despite concerns affecting Indonesian stocks, which plummeted up to 8.8% amid transparency issues, the MSCI EM stock index soared 1.7% to a new record, driven by investor interest in AI-related stocks. Advances were also seen across Asian markets, with SK Hynix and other tech-heavy stocks leading the way.

