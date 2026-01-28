Left Menu

Nigeria Opens Doors to Oil Investment with Transparent Licensing

Nigeria is reducing entry costs for its latest oil licensing round and allowing independent oversight to promote transparency. The country aims to increase oil output to 2.7 million barrels per day by 2027. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has lowered entry fees to encourage new investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:27 IST
Nigeria Opens Doors to Oil Investment with Transparent Licensing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria is lowering entry costs for its latest oil licensing round and including independent oversight to ensure transparency, as the oil-rich nation seeks to boost output and attract new investment. Africa's largest crude producer aims to hold these licensing rounds annually.

The country's plans are ambitious, targeting an increase in daily output from 1.5 million to 2.7 million barrels by 2027. Officials have reduced the signature bonus for the upcoming round to between $3 million to $7 million, down from previous years.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission assures a stable regulatory framework. To build confidence, the commission emphasizes transparency with oversight from the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative and provides a fully digital process for data access and bid submission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026