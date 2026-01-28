Left Menu

PM Modi Honors Youth at 2026 NCC Rally, Emphasizes Duty and National Commitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the NCC PM Rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground, highlighting the role of youth in shaping India's future. The event showcased spirit through disciplined displays and cultural performances, focusing on the theme 'Nation First - Duty-Bound Youth', featuring cadets from India and abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Annual NCC PM Rally (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi, spotlighting the role of the youth in nation-building. Culminating a month-long Republic Day Camp, the rally witnessed over 2,400 cadets representing various parts of India.

At the heart of the gathering was the theme 'Rashtra Pratham - Kartavya Nishtha Yuva,' emphasizing duty, discipline, and national commitment. In total, 2,406 cadets, including 898 girl cadets and participants from 21 foreign countries, joined the event, illustrating a diverse yet united spirit.

The rally featured vibrant cultural performances by NCC cadets, Rashtriya Rangshala, and the National Service Scheme. Addressing the audience, PM Modi stressed on transforming India's youth into architects of a developed nation during this 'Amrit Kaal,' a pivotal time ensuring India's enhanced global standing by 2047.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh joined PM Modi at the event, which included an impressive horse parade, highlighting the patriotic fervor. Cadets holding national flags at the historic parade ground symbolized a unified national spirit and a commitment to service.

Latest News

