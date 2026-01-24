Left Menu

India's Maritime Renaissance: Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 Charts Ambitious Path

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced India's return to maritime dominance under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, with projected investments of over Rs 80 lakh crore and 1.5 crore jobs. The transformation, spearheaded by the Modi government, aims for global leadership and strategic growth, spotlighting Kerala's crucial role.

Updated: 24-01-2026 19:16 IST
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal (Image: Adani Group). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India is poised to reclaim its historical maritime leadership by 2047, as highlighted in the ambitious Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal declared at a recent event. The country is slated to attract investments exceeding Rs 80 lakh crore, creating approximately 1.5 crore jobs in the maritime sector.

The vision, ushered in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises a sweeping transformation across India's maritime landscape, integrating ports, shipbuilding, and inland waterways into a unified growth engine. Kerala, with its strategic location and rich maritime history, is expected to be at the forefront of this transformation, according to Sonowal.

Vizhinjam Port, dedicated to the nation in 2025, has exceeded expectations by operating at 130% capacity, establishing key international shipping links. This port will significantly contribute to national targets with its advanced facilities and expansion plans to handle next-generation logistics, showcasing India's maritime resurgence on the global stage.

