Iran's Determined Stance on US Dialogues

Iran expresses its readiness for dialogue with the United States, emphasizing mutual respect and shared interests. However, Tehran's UN mission warns of unprecedented defensive actions if provoked. The statement highlights Iran's firm commitment to both negotiation and self-defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Tehran's mission to the United Nations declared Iran's preparedness for discussions with the United States, emphasizing a foundation of mutual respect and shared interests.

Significantly, the mission conveyed a stern warning, asserting Iran's willingness to defend itself with unprecedented measures if provoked.

This pronouncement signals Iran's dual commitment to diplomacy and national defense, highlighting a complex geopolitical stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

