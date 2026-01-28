Diplomatic Dialogues: Keir Starmer Engages with Zelenskiy on Peace Progress
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed advancements from recent peace talks held in Abu Dhabi. Both leaders emphasized the importance of achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine during their telephonic conversation, as announced by a Downing Street spokesperson.
This conversation marks continued diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing conflicts, with both leaders committed to facilitating peace and stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
