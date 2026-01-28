Diplomatic Dialogues: Keir Starmer Engages with Zelenskiy on Peace Progress

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday afternoon, as confirmed by a spokesperson from Downing Street.

The discussion centered around the progress achieved during recent peace negotiations held in Abu Dhabi. Both leaders concurred on the necessity of establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

This conversation marks continued diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing conflicts, with both leaders committed to facilitating peace and stability in the region.

