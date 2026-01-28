Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Keir Starmer Engages with Zelenskiy on Peace Progress

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed advancements from recent peace talks held in Abu Dhabi. Both leaders emphasized the importance of achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine during their telephonic conversation, as announced by a Downing Street spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:31 IST
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday afternoon, as confirmed by a spokesperson from Downing Street.

The discussion centered around the progress achieved during recent peace negotiations held in Abu Dhabi. Both leaders concurred on the necessity of establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

This conversation marks continued diplomatic efforts to resolve ongoing conflicts, with both leaders committed to facilitating peace and stability in the region.

